Ruckus in Delhi Assembly, sacked minister Kapil Mishra thrown out

New Delhi, May 31: The row between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sacked water minister Kapil Mishra continued even on Wednesday but in a shocking incident the Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the Assembly created a ruckus when the ousted minister demanded to speak in the Assembly session and was thrown out of the House.

According to the video that was released by the ANI, it showed that some AAP MLAs allegedly caught hold of Kapil Mishra and marshalled out after a scuffle with party leaders.

Later the minister alleged that he was demanding to speak in the Assembly and was not allowed to speak. He added that everyone saw how the leaders suppressed his voice and thrown him out of the Assembly.

#WATCH Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly after a scuffle broke between him and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs pic.twitter.com/fCprHosxhr — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

Mishra alleged said that Kejriwal was laughing at him when he was punched and thrashed by the party leaders, adding that he was beaten up upon the direction of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mishra was removed as Delhi's Water Minister on March 6 in a sudden move and was later suspended from the AAP. He then said he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

On May 14, in a dramatic press conference that ended with him fainting, Kapil Mishra accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of money laundering and dared him to resign by Sunday evening.

While addressing Mishra said that Kejriwal and those close to him were involved in converting black money to white. For three continuous years, black money was converted into white and spent on foreign trips.

Mishra alleged that the police were trying to forcibly take him to hospital based on fake reports given by doctors, just a day before he was planning to make another expose.

He also said that the report of his health is faked by the doctors, who were directly reporting to health minister Satyendar Jain, even as a team of doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital examined Mishra and said his vitals, including blood pressure and sugar level, were normal.

Also, Mishra said that Kejriwal hid funds from Election Commission, income tax department and people. He further alleges that AAP has not given clear details of it's funding to the I-T and EC, says there is bogus entry in the accounts

Mishra said that he submit all these evidences to the CBI and demand a probe into AAP's political funding At the end of the press conference, Mishra dared Kejriwal to resign by evening or he will drag Kejriwal with his collar and put him in Tihar Jail.

However, immediately after his press conference on revelations on AAP 's finances ended, Mishra who has been on 5th day of hunger strike fell unconscious and was later taken to the hospital.

Earlier, Mishra, took to Twitter to post a picture of several documents and said that "through these documents, truth will be revealed today".

OneIndia News