RTI's on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unlikely to be entertained

Information relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose can be accessed on the official website set up by the government. This would ideally mean that the centre will not provide any more information on Bose under the Right to Information Act.

It may be recalled that the Union Home Ministry had said that it was willing to examine new facts in the case. The ministry had been criticised after it had said in an RTI reply that Netaji had died in a plane crash at Taiwan.

The Home Ministry says that the government had launched a website, netajipapers.gov.in which contains the de-classified files relating to Netaji. All information can be accessed there, the Home Ministry says. All files relating to Netaji have been de-classified and hence RTI applications filed in future would be directed to the website, ministry officials said.

There has been a raging debate over the issue of Netaji. Many still believe that he had not died in a plane crash. The official response from several governments has been that he had died in 1945 in a plane crash. The issue is an emotive one and many have said that Netaji had been sidelined to promote the Nehru-Gandhi family.

OneIndia News