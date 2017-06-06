RSS to sell cow urine products, Modi Kurta online?

If what Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is planning to do became a reality, soon people could buy products made of cow urine, cow dung online. The products are manufactured at an RSS-run pharmaceutical lab at Deen Dayal Dham at Farah in Mathura.

Not just these products, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi style will also available online.

Manish Gupta, deputy secretary of Deen Dayal Dham, told TOI that products which were available only at the dham and at RSS camps soon will go online. Products with cow urine as an ingredient claim to cure cancer,sprains, arthritis and diabetes too. Cow-dung is used for making soaps, face packs, and incense.

The management claims chemicals are not used in these products. The dham has 50 cows in the shed, and their urine and manure are collected daily, stored and used in the products according to specifications worked out for each product.

Director of Deen Dayal Dham Rajendra said products with cow urine as an ingredient will be available online for people across the globe.

The manufacturing unit is still in the process of registering with online shopping websites.

