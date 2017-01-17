RSS rebel Velingkar set to irk BJP

Rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Subhash Velingkar has floated a new political party called Goa Suraksha Manch, which is going to contest Goa assembly polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena. Velingkar was the chief of the RSS's Goa unit and parted ways with them over differences. He has also floated a parallel outfit, the RSS Goa Prant.

Velingkar wanted the ruling BJP to promote Marathi and Konkani as the medium of instruction in schools and demanded withdrawal of grants to English medium schools in Goa. He was upset with BJP for not paying heed to his demands.

Apart from AAP, BJP is likely to face a stiff challenge from regional outfits like Goa Suraksha Manch and Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party. Velingkar himself is unlikely contest polls, but his party might be grab some vote share and irk major parties. GSM is in talks with Shiv Sena, which is an ally of BJP in Maharashtra and Centre, over seat sharing in Goa.

[Read more: Goa Assembly elections 2017: All you need to know]

Velingkar's poll pitch of regional languages may appeal to section of voters and his party could have an impact on the polls.

OneIndia News