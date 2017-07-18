RSS' Rakesh Sinha booked for allegedly fueling communal hatred

Noted RSS thinker and Delhi University professor Rakesh Sinha has been booked by the Kolkata Police for allegedly inciting communal disharmony through social media posts.

Sinha, teacher of political science and author of RSS founder Dr Hedgewar' s biography, slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for the FIR and called it "repressive tactics".

He said such complaints cannot 'reduce my commitment to nationalism' and asked on what grounds has the complaint being filed.

Sinha was booked under non-bailable Sections of the IPC by Kolkata Police on July 12 based on a complaint by one Manoj Kumar Singh, said reports. The complaint reportedly calls his posts "provocative" that may lead to communal violence.

To this, Sinha, on his Twitter handle, asked, "How come photos, puja in Mahakaleshwar temple along with mother, @DrMohanBhagwat releasing book @narendramodi reasons for FIR against me?"

Basirhat in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas district has bheen hit by communal violence over a controversial Facebook post.

A man was killed and several homes, business and vehicles burnt in the violence that continued for days.

Chief Minister Banerjee has time and again accused RSS and BJP supporters of of provoking the violence in the region.

