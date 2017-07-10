RSS leaders assaulted in Bengal

Amidst the tensions in Bengal, a group of RSS workers were allegedly assaulted at Gosaba in Sunderbans on Sunday. The activists have decided to lodge a complaint with the police.

They alleged that an attempt to abduct them was made, but the timely intervention of the police saved them. The Indian Express reported that the RSS activists, including district Karyavaha (secretary) Sanjay Kumar Sinha, were at the home of one Shantiram Munda in Bipradaspur on the occasion of Guru Purnima when a group of people barged in and dragged Sinha out with two others, Prasenjit Mondol and Parimal Dolui.

OneIndia News