RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat releases book on Modi ‘The Making of Legend’

New Delhi, July 12: Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak has compiled the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into a coffee table book. The book titled "The making of a legend"was released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

At the launch of a book 'The Making of a Legend', Bhagwat said he still follows the same lifestyle of an RSS worker, that he was before becoming the Gujarat CM and later India PM.

The RSS chief said that Modi was able to become a successful Gujarat Chief Minister and later the Prime Minister of India because of the "journey" he undertook in years before coming to power in the state and later at the Centre. People need to read about it.

Bhagwat said that India has a lot of hope from PM Modi, who doesn't believe that things cannot happen, everything can happen. The RSS chief also urged society to take up issues such as untouchability, as "there are many things that the government cannot do. Society would have to do such things on its own."

Bhagwat said people need to understand Modi's personality closely, "Today we are looking at Modi because of his personality, actions and leadership. We need to read this character closely. When we talk of talk of a personality, one is what we see and the other that needs to be seen, with open eyes. A person is more accomplished when there is no difference in the way he appears to be and the way he is."

Bhagwat also praised writer of the book Bindeshwar Pathak of Sulabh International, saying, "Anybody can write about a character. But to write after understanding the character requires the right person. I know that this is not the first life-story of Narendra Bhai. A few small ones have been published earlier also."

OneIndia News