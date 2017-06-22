RSOS 10th Result 2017 declared, how to check

The RSOS 10th Result 2017 has been declared. Students who took the Rajasthan Open Board Jaipur 10th exam can check their results on the official website of the board.

The examination was conducted between March 30 and April 19. The Rajasthan State Open School Board, Jaipur is a board for private students of secondary and senior secondary school level. It conducts the exams for 10th and 12th classes through its centres situated in Rajasthan. Those students who took the exam can check their results at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RSOS 10th Result 2017:

