RSLP MLA questions minor girl students on gang-rape and murder of schoolmate

Patna, Jan 11: Rashtriya Lok Samata Party MLA from Chenari, Bihar, Lalan Paswan set a very low standard for politicians by questioning minor girl students of a residential school for Scheduled Caste communities cower on Tuesday.

Paswan left the girl students at Ambedkar Government Girls High School at Dighi Mazirabad in Vaishali district lost for words as he asked them questions about the mysterious death of a class X student of the school three days ago, The girls were visibly upset when Paswan, who himself belongs to the SC community asked for detailed answers from girls about the death.

Paswan had asked many girls aged between 10 to 15 years as to which part of the girl's body was bloodied. The MLA asked the girl who replied in yes to his question that it meant that the girl was gang-raped before being murdered.

Paswan then went to ask many questions to the girls regarding the death of their school mate who body was found lying in a pool of blood close to the drain near main gate of the school and hostel campus on Sunday. The MLA it is said instead of being ashamed about his insensitivity, boasted of his ability to find out criminals. He was quoted, "No criminals can stay unknown for long if I am allowed to interrogate. Even Osama bin Laden was found out and killed".

Locals had staged violent protests outside the school on Monday and demanded suspension of senior officials of the district welfare department. The allegation was that the girl was gang-raped before being murdered, but the SP of Vaishali said that report of post-mortem conducted by a panel of four doctor suggested otherwise. The SP said that the cause of death would be know after examination of the viscera.

Meanwhile RLSP chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha has berated Paswan for his action. Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav has demanded Paswan's arrest for 'asking questions to girls that one cannot ask one's daughters'.

OneIndia News