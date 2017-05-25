RS members make fresh move to impeach AP-Telangana HC judge

A motion seeking to impeach a judge of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Court has been moved in the Rajya Sabha. 60 members of the RS have submitted a motion seeking initiation of impeachment proceedings against Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy.

This is the second attempt being made in the RS after the first one failed following the withdrawal by 19 members in December 2016. The members have raised several allegations against the judge. They say that he interfered in the judicial process in several cases.

The allegations also include caste slurs by the judge and also death threats made against a Dalit junior civil judge.

Article 124 (4) of the Constitution stipulates that a minimum of 50 Rajya Sabha MPs or double that number from the Lok Sabha are required as signatories to initiate impeachment. Once initiated Justice Reddy would the fifth judge of the higher judiciary to face impeachment.

OneIndia News