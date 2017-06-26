Rs 37 lakh looted from Flipkart dispatch centre in Delhi

Around Rs 37 lakh was looted from a Flipkart dispatch centre in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area on Sunday, said reports.

The police are examining the CCTV footage which may give them a lead to nab the culprits.

Last week, three unidentified men had thrown chilli powder at three Flipkart employees and made away with Rs 19 lakh in Daruhera area near Gurugram. The robbers also took away the gun that belonged to the guard who was one of three being attacked.

The Flipkart employees were on their way to a bank on June 19 to deposit the cash when robbers came in a car, threw chilli powder at them and snatched the bag full of cash. The police have registered a case and began a probe in the matter.

OneIndia News