Rs 2,000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi's image leaves MP villagers in shock

A printing error in currency notes left villagers of Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district shocked after they received Rs 2,000 notes without the image of Mahatma Gandhi, said reports.

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmer receives Rs 2000 notes from SBI Bank without Mahatma Gandhi's image pic.twitter.com/To8yiFIFxq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017

The villagers realised this only when they took the note to a nearby market, wherte people pointed this out. The notes were issued by Shivpuri Road branch of SBI, reported Times of India.

TOI quoted branch manager Akash Shrivastav as saying that notes were not counterfeit, but happened due to printing error. The bank has since taken back the erroneous notes.

The Gandhi series of banknotes are issued by the Reserve Bank of India in 1996. Initially, the series was introduced in Rs 10 and Rs 500 rupee banknotes. Later, Gandhi's image was introduced in all all notes from Rs 5 to Rs 1,000.

On November 8, existing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 were demonetised and new denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 were introduced.

These new series of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes are called 'Mahatma Gandhi New Series'.

OneIndia News