Rs 200 note on its way as printing begins

In a bid to ease consumer transactions, the printing of the Rs 200 notes has started. The orders to print the Rs 200 note was placed by the Reserve Bank of India, two weeks back.

The new Rs 200 note will come with enhanced security features in a bid to prevent counterfeiting. The RBI board had cleared the proposal to issue banknotes of Rs 200. This was followed by a nod by the government following which to print the notes was given.

Following the November 8 decision on demonetisation, the Rs 500 and 1,000 notes were withdrawn. This accounted for 86 per cent of the currency worth Rs 17.9 lakh crore. The currency circulation with the public was at Rs 14.6 lakh crore as on June 9. This is still 18.4 per cent lower than the pre-demonetisation level.

Currently there are different levels of checks being undertaken to ensure that the new Rs 200 note is safe from counterfeiting.

OneIndia News