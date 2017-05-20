‘Rs 20 lakh to anyone who puts Jadhav's shoes around Pak PM's neck'

Vice-president of the West Bengal Minority United Council Maulana Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Qadri on Friday offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh to anyone who puts Kulbhushan Jadhav's shoes around Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's neck and parades him across India.

One who puts #KulbhushanJadhav ji's shoes around Nawaz Sharif's neck¶des him across India will get Rs 20 Lakh from me:Maulana Atif Qadri pic.twitter.com/88ANkE1mND — ANI (@ANI_news) May 19, 2017

Qadri had made headlines after he issued a fatwa against Sonu Nigam over his remarks on Azaan.

Qudri had offered a reward of ₹10 lakh to anyone who will shave Nigam's head, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and parade him around the country.

Nigam had tweeted against the use of loud speakers in religious places. He had had termed loud prayer calls early in the morning as 'Goondagardi'.

Pakistan earlier on Friday moved the International Court of Justice to re-hear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in which it had stayed the death sentence of the former Indian naval officer pronounced by a military court.

Irked by International Court of Justice's ruling in the case, Pakistan on Thursday lashed out at India for presenting former navy officer's case from a humanitarian angle.

OneIndia News