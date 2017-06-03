Rs 10 coin rejected: Here is how to file criminal case citing sedition

There is a lot of confusion that surrounds the Rs 10 coin. Shopkeepers have been blatantly rejecting Rs 10 coins stating that they are fake or are on the verge of being banned by the Government of India. Let us make this amply clear to the reader: " If your Rs 10 coin is rejected by the shopkeeper or anyone else, you have the legal right to file a criminal case against that person." In fact you can file a case under sedition.

The argument being meted out is based on a 'dreaded' WhatsApp rumour. Vendors while rejecting the Rs 10 coin say there is no rupee symbol on it. Just to make it clear the coin without the rupee symbol on it is not fake and it was minted in 2009. It is perfectly legal, the RBI has also clarified.

If anyone does not accept a Rs 10 coin, you reserve the right to file sedition charges against that person. You must remember if vendors are refusing to accept the Rs 10 coin despite the RBI stating it is legal, then the reason is 'you." People must start filing cases immediately and unless and until that momentum is set, things will not change.

In Uttar Pradesh the District Magistrate of Pubhit had said refusal to accept the currency could be charged with sedition. The Rs 10 coin is a national currency and no one has the right to refuse it as the government of India promises to pay the value of the currency to the bearer. According to RBI rules, those who refuse to accept the Indian currency can be liable for action under section 124A (sedition) of IPC.

Sedition under Section 124A of Indian Penal Code:

Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government estab­lished by law in , shall be punished with im­prisonment for life

How to file case against person not accepting Rs 10 coin:

Go to jurisdictional police station

Show police the Rs 10 coin that was rejected

Give details of person who rejected the coin

Cite the RBI's rules

Say it amounts to sedition

Get FIR lodged

Police will launch investigation

OneIndia News