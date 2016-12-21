Rs 1 lakh reward for information in Ranchi 'Nirbhaya' case

Ranchi, Dec 21: The Ranchi Police on Wednesday announced a Rs one lakh reward for any clues in the rape and murder of a 19-year-old here on December 16. When the country was mourning the death of 'Nirbhaya', on the very day another girl was allegedly raped and burnt to death in the Jharkhand capital.

According to the police, the burnt body of the third year engineering student was found in a house at Booty Basti in the Sadar police station area. The body was found "naked and burnt", the police said. They suspected that the girl was first raped by someone she knew and later set ablaze.

The Jharkhand Police stated that the investigation in the case was moving in the right direction and they have adopted every resource available to bring the criminals to justice. However, the probe has not shown any result in the last five days leading to public anger spilling on to the streets.

The Ranchi Police on Saturday formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) but did not meet with any success.

Forensic experts, meanwhile, maintain that a lot of evidence was lost in the fire. What may have survived the blaze was washed out by the water used by locals to douse the flames. People here are angry and apart from candle marches, they have also forced a shut down of shops and business establishments in the Booty area and even threatened a severe agitation if the culprits were not arrested soon.

The Jharkhand government has announced Rs three lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased. The victim's father expressed deep dissatisfaction over the police investigation.

