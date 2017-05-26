RRB NTPC Stage 2 exam results declared, how to check

The RRB NTPC Stage 2 exam results have been declared. The results were declared by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday. The results of the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) second stage examination (CBT) on its official websites.

The results are available at rrbahmedabad.gov.in. The examinations were held from January 17 to January 19 2017 Candidates can check their normalised mark for the second stage examination by clicking cdn.digialm.com

The provisional short listing of candidates who are to appear in aptitude test for the posts of assistant station master (ASM)/traffic assistant and /or typing skill test for the posts of junior accounts assistant-cum-typist and senior clerk-cum-typist will be published shortly on the website of the RRBs. The aptitude test/typing skill test is likely to be held in June/July, 2017.

The exam is being conducted to fill vacancies in the railways. The advertisement (CEN 03/2015) regarding the exam, published in December 2015, sought to recruit people for various posts, including assistant station master, clerk, goods guard, typist, apprentice and junior accounts assistant.

How to check RRB NTPC Stage 2 exam results:

Key in your registration number, date of birth (in dd-mm-yyyy format) and click on login.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a print out

OneIndia News