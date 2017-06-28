RPVT 2017 result declared, how to check

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The RPVT 2017 result has been declared. Candidates can check for the same on the official website of the university. The results were declared by the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, RAJUVAS.

RVPT 2017 result declared, how to check

RPVT is conducted for admission to Bachelor in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree course offered at constituent and affiliated private veterinary colleges of RAJUVAS. The results are available at rajuvas.org.

How to check RVPT 2017 result

  • Go to rajuvas.org
  • Click on Result RPVT 2017
  • Enter user ID/ registration number and password
  • Submit
  • Get result
  • Download
  • Take a printout

OneIndia News

Read more about:

rajasthan, results, students, examinations

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 7:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 28, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...