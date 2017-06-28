RPVT 2017 result declared, how to check

The RPVT 2017 result has been declared. Candidates can check for the same on the official website of the university. The results were declared by the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, RAJUVAS.

RPVT is conducted for admission to Bachelor in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree course offered at constituent and affiliated private veterinary colleges of RAJUVAS. The results are available at rajuvas.org.

How to check RVPT 2017 result

Go to rajuvas.org

Click on Result RPVT 2017

Enter user ID/ registration number and password

Submit

Get result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News