Roza defined as cholera in Gujarat board textbook

In the Gujarat, the class IV Hindi (first language) textbook prescribed for Hindi-medium students defines Roza as "Ek chaatak aur sankramak rog jisme dast aur kai aati hai" (an infectious disease that causes diarrhoea and vomiting). Roza is the fast Muslims keep in the holy month of Ramzan.

This error is found in the definitions section of chapter 3 of the textbook titled 'Eidgah', a story by the legendary Hindi author, Premchand, a Times of India report stated.

The report while quoting Executive director of GSSTB Nitin Pethani said it was a grave mistake. The word 'roza' has been confused with 'haija' or infectious cholera, he also said.

He said an emergency review of all textbooks will be made to stop such blunders from reaching students. He said that prima facie, it appeared that the error crept into the textbook at the data entry level.

OneIndia News