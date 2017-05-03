AAP unites as Kumar Vishwas will stay back in party

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday suspended its MLA Amanatullah Khan for his statements against Kumar Vishwas. With this, the storm of dissent in the AAP is likely to settle for now. Kumar Vishwas has also been appointed as chief of AAP's Rajasthan unit. Following the party's decision to suspend Amanatullah Khan, Kumar Vishwas and Manish Sisodia jointly addressed the press.

Amanatullah Khan was suspended after Kumar Vishwas minced no words in telling the party what action he wanted against the MLA for calling him 'an agent of the BJP'. In a bid to pacify an angry Vishwas, Arvind Kejriwal has suspended his MLA who was also the member of AAP's political action committee. Khan had accused Vishwas of trying to break the AAP and lobbying for the BJP. On Tuesday, an emotional Kumar Vishwas had threatened to quit the party reminding Arvind Kejriwal of what actions would have been initiated against Khan had he criticised the Delhi Chief minister.

"I stand by my party and all the people who have supported me. I will not quit the party," Kumar Vishwas said after AAP suspended Khan.

The rift in the Aam Aadmi Party played out in public when Amanatullah Khan called Vishwas an 'agent of the BJP' while speaking to the media. Khan reiterating his statements irked Vishwas who demanded action against the MLA. While Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to declare Vishwas as his 'younger brother', it made little difference to an angry Vishwas. While Khan resigned from the party's political action committee, no action as initiated against him following which Vishwas threatened to decide on his 'exit' from the party.

A day after Kumar Vishwas told media persons that he was disappointed with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, the party decided to act against Amanatullah Khan. As leaders of the AAP arrive at a truce, Vishwas emerged a winner and got his way. "We have suspended Amanatullah Khan from the party. We will form a committee to decide what is to be done with him next," said Manish Sisodia.

Oneindia News