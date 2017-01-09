Rose Valley scam: Not just TMC, CPI(M) leaders too played a part

Kolkata, Jan 9: It is not just the Trinamool Congress leaders, but even those in the CPI(M) are under the scanner of Central Bureau of Invetsigation (CBI) in connection with the Rose Valley scam. The CBI has enough evidence to suggest that leaders of the CPI(M) too had helped prime accused Gautam Kundu in the scam.

CBI sources tell OneIndia that a lot of evidence and information has come their way. There are nine TMC leaders, who are under our scanner, and they will be summoned for questioning soon.

Further we are also examining the role played by CPI(M) leaders too in connection with the Rs 15,000 crore ponzi scam, the officer also noted.

Meanwhile, the CBI claims that it has obtained a lot of information from TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay who was arrested recently. He had at first denied attending any meetings of the Rose Valley and Saradha group. However, the CBI showed him video evidence of him being present at those meetings.

The leader said that he had attended those meetings of the Saradha group in the capacity of a politician and he had been invited as a guest.

The CBI says that the two meetings held in 2011 and 2012 were crucial to the probe. Sudip was present at these meetings and was seen given a speech at a crowded event.

He had said that the Rose Valley group had provided employment opportunities. The CBI sought to know if he had promoted the group despite knowing that they were part of a multi-crore scam.

CBI officials say that in the next couple of days they would be summoning more leaders of both the TMC and CPI(M) to ascertain their role in the scam. The CBI had drawn up a list of 11 leaders from the TMC for their alleged role in the scam.

