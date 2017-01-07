Rose Valley scam: 9 influential TMC leaders under CBI scanner

Kolkata, Jan 7: The worries for the Trinamool Congress is far from over in the Rose Valley scam. The CBI has on its radar at least nine more very influential members of the TMC who will be questioned soon and might be arrested if needed, CBI officials say.

A list of 11 persons from the TMC had been prepared by the CBI. It is said that these persons had allegedly helped key accused in the scam, Gautam Kundu. The CBI has already arrested two TMC lawmakers, Tapas Pal and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, in connection with the case.

TMC leaders in the dock:

When Kundu was questioned by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate he revealed the names of several politicians who had benefited from the Rose Valley ponzi scam. Kundu was arrested in March 2015 in connection with the Rs 15,483 crore ponzi scam.

Two chargesheets have been filed against him after he failed to return Rs 9,000 crore to investors.

In all, the investigators found the names of 11 very influential politicians. While two have already been arrested, there are nine others against whom investigations are on, investigating officers say.

We will probe the role of each of these persons, an officer said. On the radar of the investigation agency is a leader from North Bengal. This leader had helped suppress the complaints against Rose Valley. The leader is also alleged to have sought the help of Kundu to set up his daughter's interior business.

Investigators have learnt that he was one of the general secretaries of the party and he had assured Kundu that he would handle the complaints that were piling up against Rose Valley.

OneIndia News