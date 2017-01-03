Rose Valley Chit Fund case: TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested

New Delhi, Jan 3: Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Speaking to the media, the TMC leader said, "I have come to CBI office to clarify my position on whatever question they have." Bandyopadhyay, who was summoned twice in December last year by the CBI, skipped the meeting stating his engagement at the parliamentary session.

Last week the CBI arrested actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Also, Tapas Pal's daughter Sohini appeared before the CBI for interrogation in Bhubaneswar for the second time.

The Rose Valley scam is seven times bigger than the Saradha scam.

The ED had earlier arrested Gautam Kundu, the chairman of Rose Valley Group of Companies and several officials.

OneIndia News