Rogue J&K cop who fled with rifles joins Hizbul Mujahideen

A rogue cop in Jammu and Kashmir has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen. The cop Syed Naveed Shah who had fled with four assault rifles was welcomed by the terror outfit thus confirming the news that he has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

We welcome Syed Naveed (Mushtaq) Shah in our fold," Hizbul Mujahideen's operational spokesman Burhanuddin told a local news agency in Srinagar, while congratulating the policeman for fleeing with four rifles. "People like Naveed will continue to join our struggle," he said, adding that the Hizbul Mujahideen "salutes the valour and bravery" of the constable.

Shah had on Saturday fled with four rifles which included his own weapon. The incident was reported at the Chandpora village in Budgam district, where he was deployed to guard a facility of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). A resident of Shopian district in South Kashmir, Shah had joined the police force as a constable in 2012.

The J&K police are looking into the authenticity of the claim made by the Hizbul. Police sources however say that there is every chance that Shah has joined the terror group. Why else would be run away with the rifles, the police source also asked.

It may be recalled that in January 2016 Shakoor Ahmad, a policeman who was posted as a DSP's personal security officer in South Kashmir, decamped with four rifles. He was reported to have joined militant ranks, and was arrested about a month later from Kulgam.

In March 2015, Naseer Ahmad Pandit, a police constable from Pulwama, also joined the Hizbul Mujahideen after decamping with two rifles. He was earlier posted as a guard at then PWD minister and senior PDP leader Altaf Bukhari's residence.

