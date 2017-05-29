Road rage case: Manipur CM Biren Singh's son Ajay gets 5-year jail term

New Delhi, May 29: A week after the Supreme Court sought response from the Centre, a Manipur trial court on Monday awarded five years jail term to the state CM N Biren Singh's son, Ajay Meetai in a 2011 road rage case.

The parents alleged that they fear for their safety. A vacation bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha had asked the union home secretary as well as the chief secretary of Manipur to respond by May 29.

Meetai has been awarded five years jail term under section 304 culpabale homicide not amounting to murder of the IPC for firing at Roger in a road rage incident on March 20, 2011.

The plea, filed through advocate Utsav Bains, alleged that the parents of the victim were fearing for their safety in the State ruled by the BJP through Biren Singh. Moreover, no lawyer was willing to appear on their behalf in the high court which is hearing the appeal against the conviction.

Ajay Meetai had opened fire on Irom Rogers on March 20, 2011, after the latter refused to let him overtake his vehicle. Irked by Roger, Ajay, 'in a fit of rage' opened fire and killed him. The CBI probed the incident and charge sheeted Ajay.

OneIndia News