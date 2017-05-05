Road accident in UP's Etah claims 14 lives

Lucknow, May 5: At least 14 persons were killed and 24 were seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etah early on Friday morning, police said.

The accident took place in Sarai Neem area when the vehicle carrying the victims from a pre-wedding function overturned and fell into a roadside pit.

Senior district officials, including the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and relief operations.

The injured were sent to a district hospital in Agra, where condition of at least four others was said to be critical.

All the deceased were reportedly from Agra.

Officials said the people involved in the accident were returning from Kundal Nagariya village on Fatehabad road when their vehicle, apparently negotiating a steep turn at a high speed, turned turtle and fell into the pit.

Police fear the death toll could rise.

