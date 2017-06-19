R K Nagar cash for votes: TN CM tells assembly that probe is underway

A day after an RTI inquiry revealed that the Election Commission of India ordered an FIR to be filed against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi Palanisamy told the assembly that a probe is underway.

The DMK raised the matter in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday where the Chief Minister claimed that a case had been taken up and an investigation was underway. Led by leader of opposition M K Stalin, the DMK staged a walkout from the assembly accusing Edappadi Palanisamy of failing to give a satisfactory answer on the matter. The Election Commission on Sunday revealed that it had ordered registration of FIR against the Chief Minister and others including TTV Dinakaran for alleged electoral malpractices during the R K bypolls.

The DMK raised the matter on Monday during the assembly session. Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy told the assembly that investigations were underway. The first accused in the case is TTV Dinakaran and Edappadi Palanisamy's name features second along with five other cabinet colleagues. While the DMK demanded to know the status of the case, Chief Minister Palanisamy maintained that it was under investigation. Following the CM's response, the DMK staged a walkout.

"We raised the R K Nagar voters bribing issue but the Chief Minister refused to provide satisfactory answers," M K Stalin said after walking out of the assembly. On Sunday, response to an RTI query revealed that the election commission had taken cognizance of AIADMK (Amma) leaders bribing voters of R K Nagar ahead of the bypoll and had directed the police to register a case against them. The bypoll slated for April 12 was countermanded following widescale bribery and election malpractice.

OneIndia News