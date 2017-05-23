RJD's Prabhunath Singh sentenced to life imprisonment in Ashok Singh murder case

A Hazaribagh court on Tuesday sentenced senior RJD leader and former MP Prabhunath Singh to life imprisonment for the murder of MLA Ashok Singh.

The court had convicted Prabhunath on Thursday in connection the 22-year-old murder case.

The court had also convicted Prabhunath's brother Dinanath Singh and a former mukhiya Ritesh Singh. They were arrested on Mkay 18 soon after the court found them guilty and are now lodged in Hazaribagh Central Jail.

Prabhunath, who is considerted to be a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Pradad Yadav, was a former MP from Maharajganj.

MLA Ashok Singh was killed by unidentified gunmen on July 3, 1995 at his house in Patna. Relatives of Ashok Singh had blamed Prabhunath Singh and his henchmen for the murder.

Prabhunath Singh represented the Maharajganj constituency of Bihar from 2004-2009 in the Lok Sabha.

OneIndia News