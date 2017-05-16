RJD leader Pappu Gop shot dead in Patna

Reports reveal that it was a sudden attack on the RJD leader Paapu Gop during his morning walk near Station road.

Patna, May 16: A group of miscreants on Tuesday morning shot Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Pappu Gop in Patna district of Bihar.

According to the reports, the RJD leader was attacked by the bike-borne miscreants near Station Road while he was out for the morning walk. The locals rushed him to hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries during the treatment.

RJD leader succumbed to injuries after he was shot by miscreants in Patna.
Reports said that the incident took place under the limits of Fatuha police station.

The police reached the spot and began investigation in the case.

The reason behind the murder is not yet clear.

Further details are awaited.

