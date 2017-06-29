RJD boycotts GST midnight launch, JD-U will attend

Patna, June 29: Amid continuing differences within Bihar's ruling Grand Alliance, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD-U will attend the Parliament rollout of the GST but Lalu Prasad's RJD has decided to boycott the event along with the principal Opposition party Congress.

Senior Janata Dal-United leader and Bihar Energy Minister Bijender Prasad Yadav will attend the special Parliament session on Friday midnight.

Yadav confirmed that his party leader Nitish Kumar accepted the invitation of Union minister Arun Jaitley and instructed him to participate in the launch function.

But RJD chief Lalu Prasad has announced that his party will boycott the meeting.

"RJD has supported the GST earlier but later it was found that the BJP-led government at the Centre has changed it. We will not be part of it," he said.

IANS