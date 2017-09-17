Ritabrata Banerjee expelled from CPI (M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday expelled Ritabrata Banerjee from the primary membership of the party citing 'anti-party' activities as the reason.

The CPI(M)'s West Bengal unit had earlier recommended the expulsion of Banerjee, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

According to reports, Banerjee, in an interview with a television channel recently, pointed fingers at party leaders for conspiring against him. He reportedly said that since he is vocal in Parliament, a section of leaders were jealous of him.

In June, Banerjee was suspended from the party for three months for allegedly leading a 'lavish lifestyle'. The state committee of the CPI (M) had then summoned Bandyopadhyay seeking explanation on his lavish lifestyle.

Ritabrata is the former General Secretary of the Students' Federation of India. He was elected a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal in February 2014.

OneIndia News