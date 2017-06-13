Risk allowance for Delhi police already recommended in 7th Pay Commission says MHA

There are already risk and hardship allowances recommended in the 7th Pay Commission for the Delhi police, the Ministry for Home Affairs has said. A proposal in which the Special Cell of the Delhi police had requested special risk allowance was turned down by the MHA on the ground that additional allowances was not needed.

The Delhi police had asked for a 60 per cent hike in their basic pay. The MHA however said that that the allowance is more than what is payable for those personnel deployed for counter-insurgency operations.

In the proposal the Delhi police had cited the examples of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh while stating that the anti-terror units in these states were getting such allowances. It was said that the Delhi Police Special Cell and the SWAT commandos too should get such allowances.

The Delhi police falls under the ambit of the central government. Hence they should not be compared to the state units, the MHA has said.

The Delhi police is likely to send out a fresh proposal. In the proposal it would cite Delhi being a potential terror target. It would also give out statistics on the number of cases it has handled and cracked.

OneIndia News