Rishikesh-Badrinath highway which was shut due to landslide is now open

The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway which was shut on Friday near Vishnuprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to a landslide was opened on Sunday.

According to SP Chamoli Tripti Bhatt,''Badrinath Highway near Hathi parbat which was shut due to landslide is now open.''

The highway was closed near Vishnuprayag, one of the five confluences of Alaknanda river, between Joshimath and Badrinath, the famous pilgrim spot in the hill state.

In the afternoon, landslides occurred here after huge boulders rolled down the Hathi Pahar mountain. The area between the highway and Alaknanda river was filled with debris.

Border Roads Organisation personnel were engaged in clearing the roads. Around 1,000-1,500 pilgrims were asked to stay at Joshimath, Karnaprayag, Pipalkoti, Govindghat and Badrinath places till the way is cleared.

OneIndia News