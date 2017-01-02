Rise above caste lines and vote: Modi at parivartan rally

PM Modi at parivartan rally in Lucknow mocked BSP and SP for joining hands against the BJP.

Mocking the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party for joining hands against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to rise above the caste lines and vote for development. He said the development in the state had come to standstill since the BJP left reins of the state 14-years ago

Addressing a parivartan rally in Lucknow, Modi said transforming Uttar Pradesh is a prerequisite to transforming the nation.

Invoking the legacy of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who hailed from Lucknow, Modi said successive parties that ruled UP had failed to develop the state. "Sadly, development is not a priority for the rulers here," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, the prime minister said BJP does not have 'high command' like some other parties have.

Speaking at the same rally earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said people of UP do not want a party that is bickering within themselves.

"SP, BSP aur Congress dare hue hain. Gathbandhan ke jugaad mein lage hue hain (SP, BSP and Congress are scared and looking for alliances)," Singh said.

Parivartan Rally
BJP president Amit Shah said parties in UP were resorting to natak (drama) to distract people from real issues. Shah said opposition was not able to make a single allegation of corruption since the BJP came to power at the centre.

OneIndia News

