Right-wing outfit burns Mehbooba Mufti's effigy

Phagwara, May 7: Members of a right-wing Hindu outfit on Sunday took out a protest march and burnt an effigy of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over her "failure" to check stone-pelting on security forces in the state.

Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Samiti activists also burnt a flag of Pakistan, which it said "is promoting cross-border terrorism and is responsible for the beheading of two Indian soldiers on the Line of Control on May 1", the police said.

Led by ABHSS Punjab unit chief Deepak Bhardwaj, the protesters took out the march from Hanumangarhi temple and converged at the Sugar mill crossing on the National Highway 1.

They shouted slogans against Mufti, Pakistan and ISI- sponsored terrorists, and burnt the effigy of the J&K chief minister.

Traffic on the highway was briefly hit due to the protest, the police said.

Bhardwaj accused Mufti of being hand in glove with stone pelters and hobnobbing with anti-national elements. The protesters demanded that her government be dismissed and Governor's rule be imposed in the state.

They warned that Kashmiri people or vehicles from the state will not be allowed to enter Punjab if Amarnath Yatra was disturbed this time.

PTI