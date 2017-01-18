Rift in Karnataka BJP widens: BSY-KSE supporters come to blows

Bengaluru, Jan 18: Supporters of BJP B S Yeddyurappa and K S Eshwarappa clashed outside the party office in Shivamogga.

Supporters of both the leaders came to blows following an argument. The mob had to finally be disbursed. Tension between the two leaders has been high since the past couple of months and reports suggest that the two leaders are not on talking terms any longer.

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Monday that the feud between the Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa factions had caused embarrassment to party workers. The two leaders have been avoiding each other and their supporters too followed suit. The problems in the two camps is no longer a secret and the incident at Shivamogga is a testimony of that.

Eshwarappa's supporters even circulated a letter criticising the functioning of Yeddyurappa as party chief. After Yeddyurappa left Eshwarappa out of the committees formed to assess the drought situation the latter went ahead and formed the Sangoli Rayanna Brigade. This did not go down too well with Yeddyurappa.

Meanwhile Sadananda Gowda said that the two leaders should not be discussing internal party matters. He said it is his duty as the Union minister from the state to keep the party bosses informed about all the developments.

OneIndia News