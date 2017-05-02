Rift in AAP out in public, Kumar Vishwas to decide on exit soon

The rift in the Aam Aadmi Party played out in public on Tuesday when Kumar Vishwas urged Arvind Kejriwal not to ignore party workers. A day after an AAP MLA called him a 'BJP agent', an emotional Kumar Vishwas told the media that he would not apologise for any of his remarks and would decide on quitting the party within 24 hours.

"I will continue to speak about various issues. my video statement is being used to conspire against me. My remarks were a reflection of the people's thoughts. If we have made mistakes, we must ensure course correction. I will take a decision tonight. I have no intentions of becoming the Chief Minister or deputy Cm or the party's chief or join any other party," Kumar Vishwas told reporters.

The AAP leader recalled how Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and he had brainstormed to bring an end to corruption and took the fight to Jantar Mantar. Claiming that he was hurt by the party refusing to take action against MLA Amanathullah Khan, Vishwas said that the scenario would have been different had the MLA taken on Arvind Kejriwal.

"I was accused of being a BJP agent by an MLA. I was sure that the party would initiate action against him but I was disappointed to see nothing of that sort happened. He reiterated his statements on Monday and then I realised. Had he said something similar to Arvind Kejriwal or Manish Sisodia, he would have been kicked out of the party within no time," he said as he turned emotional.

Kumar Vishwas urged the Delhi Chief Minister not to ignore party workers who have toiled for him and the party. "A pure movement has been corrupted and I feel disappointed. No matter what, I will not apologise for any statements that I have made, instead, I will continue to talk about issues that concern the country," he added.

OneIndia News