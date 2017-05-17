Rewari girls' hunger strike enters 8th day: Haryana government issues notification

The Haryana Government on Wednesday issued a notification for upgradations of government high school at Dahina village in Rewari District after 10 students shifted to a hospital, who are on hunger strike for the last eight days.

Notification issued by Haryana government for upgradation of the Government High School in Rewari to the level of Senior Secondary School. pic.twitter.com/Wqp4FOLwar — ANI (@ANI_news) 17 May 2017

The school girls complained of harassment and misbehavior by boys on the way to school, therefore, the girls want upgradation of the school in their own village. They sat on hunger strike to get their demand fulfilled.

One of the girls on hunger strike said: "We fear harassment and molestation by youths of other villages and hence, we are demanding upgradations of our school up to Class XII."

Haryana: Demanding up-gradation of their institution to senior sec school,Girl students of Govt High School in Rewari continue hunger strike pic.twitter.com/fUliya9j2k — ANI (@ANI_news) 17 May 2017

However, the district education authorities had said since the school did not fulfil the minimum condition required for the senior secondary level, it could not be upgraded.

