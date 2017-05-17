Rewari girls' hunger strike enters 8th day: Haryana government issues notification

The school girls complained of harassment and misbehavior by boys on the way to school, therefore, the girls want upgradation of the school in their own village.

The Haryana Government on Wednesday issued a notification for upgradations of government high school at Dahina village in Rewari District after 10 students shifted to a hospital, who are on hunger strike for the last eight days.

10 students shifted to a hospital, who were on hunger strike for the eight days in Rewari, Haryana. (Representative image)

The school girls complained of harassment and misbehavior by boys on the way to school, therefore, the girls want upgradation of the school in their own village. They sat on hunger strike to get their demand fulfilled.

One of the girls on hunger strike said: "We fear harassment and molestation by youths of other villages and hence, we are demanding upgradations of our school up to Class XII."

However, the district education authorities had said since the school did not fulfil the minimum condition required for the senior secondary level, it could not be upgraded.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 13:26 [IST]
