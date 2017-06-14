The Karnataka CET counseling 2017 schedule has been revised. The schedule for the first round of counselling for seat allotment, based on the ranks obtained in the Common Entrance Test (CET) was revised.

The seat matrix and fee structure for all disciplines were displayed on Tuesday from 4 pm onwards. This was initially scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.

Revised schedule of Karnataka CET Counseling 2017

Eligible candidates will be able to enter their options from 11 am on June 14 to 6 pm on June 22.

The results of the mock allotment will be published on June 23 at 4 pm, instead of June 24

Students will have time till 6 pm on June 24 to change their options.

The final allotment result for the first round of counselling will be published on June 25. This is two days ahead of the earlier schedule provided in the CET brochure.

Students have to confirm their choice on the allotment, pay the fee and download the admission order, between June 27 and 30.

The last date to report to the allotted college is the same as before, June 30 before 5.30 pm.

More details can be found at kea.kar.nic.in.

