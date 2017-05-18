Revenge night in Delhi: 17 year old kills two who harassed his sister 1 year back

He stood up against those who harassed his sister and in the bargain was stabbed. A year later he decided to seek out revenge and on Sunday night went on a killing spree. He went on to kill his attacker at Khyala in Delhi and then went on to target another who had harassed his sister.

The boy who cannot be named as he is a juvenile first went to Khyala and killed Sunil who was out on parole. He used a button knife to stab Sunil to death. He then returned to his locality at Nabi Karim and then went in search of his second target. After finding Kuldeep, the person who had harassed his sister, he stabbed 20 times and killed him.

As per the police files, the juvenile had taken a friend along with him. They went near Sunil's house and called him on the pretext of discussing something. After speaking with him for sometime, the boy killed Sunil.

They then went to Kuldeep's home at 11 pm. When he opened the door, the juvenile is said to have barged inside and stabbed him to death. Kuldeep was alone at home at the time of the incident.

OneIndia News