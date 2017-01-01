Revealed: What the FBI found on Kolkata IS operative

Bengaluru, Jan 1: The visit by a team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to Kolkata to question an Islamic State operative was a crucial one. Masiuddin alias Musa who was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was also questioned extensively by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

For the FBI the questioning was extremely important as they found that Musa's handler Shafi Armar, a resident of Bhatkal now with the IS in Syria, was planning on targeting Americans. The FBI learnt from the chat transcripts that Armar had drawn up a list of American targets not just in India but in other parts of the world as well.

The FBI learnt that Armar was also in touch with several radicalised American youth. He was trying to rope in Americans into the outfit and build up a strong network, the FBI also learnt. An Indian official who is in the know of what transpired during the FBI questioning of Musa informed OneIndia that information regarding various targets drawn up the IS was gathered.

The FBI team comprising 7 members learnt that several targets both in India as well as abroad were under the radar of Armar. The officer informed that as per the assessment given to them by the FBI, Musa was a potential suicide bomber. He is highly motivated and could have caused havoc had he not been arrested, the FBI said in its assessment.

Further it was also learnt that the IS was planning a series of lone wolf attacks against Americans. It may be recalled that Musa during his interrogation had told the NIA that he had planned on targeting Americans and Russians both at the Mother Teresa centre in Kolkata and Dal Lake in Srinagar.

In fact he had made two attempts to strike in Kolkata. He had planned on carrying out a knife attack, investigations have also shown.

