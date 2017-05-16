"Return to work or face action under ESMA", Madras HC warns striking transport staff

The Madurai Bench of the Madras high court asked protesting government transport employees to return to work. The bench that was hearing an urgent plea on the matter warned that protesters are liable for action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act.

A PIL filed in the Madras Bench alleged that government transport staff willing to come to work were stopped by unions in the name of protest. Taking cognizance of the petition, the court asked for government transport service employees to return to work immediately. The court has also asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a compliance report on the order at 10.30 AM on Wednesday.

The strike by transport union members left many passengers stranded across Tamil Nadu on Monday. The government had to resort to hiring temporary drivers to ply buses. Schools and colleges, private bus services were asked to ply on designated routes to ease the situation. The transport employees went ahead with the strike after a tripartite meeting between officials of the Transport Department, the Labour Department and office-bearers of unions failed to break the deadlock over issues related to service conditions, emoluments and settlement of retirement benefits.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government under ministers Sengottaiyan, Vijaya Bhaskar continued to hold talks with transport unions. Talks were on to convince employees to withdraw strike even as the Madurai bench of the Madras high court pulled them up for causing inconvenience to the people and directed them to resume work immediately.

OneIndia News