Rethink on your decision: Lalu to Nitish Kumar

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said he would appeal to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to rethink his decision on supporting  BJP's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

He was speaking to media after the opposition parties chose former Speaker Meira Kumar as the presidential candidate.

Lalu Prasad said he would ask Nitish Kumar to think (about his decision) and not do a historical mistake as his decision was wrong.

Nitish Kumar called Lau Prasad to tell that supporting Ram Nath Kovind was his personal decision. 'I would appeal to him to rethink.' Lalu Prasad added.

Lalu also said he 'Won't break alliance [with JD-U]'.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that it will not have any impact on Bihar's ruling alliance after RJD's Raghuvansh Prasad Singh criticised Nitish Kumar for backing NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Nitish's support to Kovind's candidature is being seen as a major snub to the Congress-led opposition's presidential candidate.

Story first published: Thursday, June 22, 2017, 19:22 [IST]
