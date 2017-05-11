Response to 'Bharat Ke Veer' website has been encouraging: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched a mobile app for Central Armed Police Forces.

Singh said,''Recently launched a website 'Bharat Ke Veer' for the families of martyrs. The response to the website has been encouraging.''

The portal is an IT based platform, with an objective to enable willing donors to contribute towards the family of a braveheart who sacrificed his/her life in line of duty. The amount so donated will be credited to the account of 'Next of Kin' of those Central Armed Police Force/Central Para Military Force soldiers. Actor Akshay Kumar was the Guest of Honour during the function.

OneIndia News