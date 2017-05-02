Resignation and allegations of ‘hurt’ hit AAP

Amid growing criticism, both external and internal, the Aam Aadmi Party saw its Okhla MLA, Amanatullah Khan resign from the party's political affairs committee and the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, conveying hurt the party felt by the actions of senior party leader Kumar Vishwas.

The party has been busy fire fighting ever since the results of the MCD elections were declared last week, where the BJP had inflicted a major defeat on the ruling party of Delhi. The losses are considered even more damaging following the poor performance of the party in the assembly election held earlier this year in the states of Goa and Punjab.

Now the MLA from Okhla, who had earlier accused Kumar Vishwas, one of the founders of the party, of plotting against the party top leadership and asking members to make him the national convener, a post currently held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, put in his papers as a member of the party's PAC. Following these allegations, 30 MLAs had signed a letter urging the party leadership to expel Khan.

"Objections were raised over Amanatullah's statement against Kumar Vishwas. He himself put down the papers and his resignation has been accepted by the party," Sisodia was reported to have said.

Sisodia added that the party had also taken up the matter of leaders talking directly to the media instead of contacting Kejriwal or other leaders about issues and concerns that they might have.

"There was disappointment over this also. Arvind and other PAC members are sad that people are giving statements outside the party," he reportedly said.

The rumours of a rift between Kejriwal and Vishwas have been floating following the recent municipal results. This had led Kejriwal to come out and deny them.

"Kumar is my younger brother. Some people are showing that there is a rift between us, they are enemies of the party. They should refrain from this. No one can separate us," he had tweeted earlier.

OneIndia News