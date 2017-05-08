Resign as Delhi CM or land up in jail: Manoj Tiwari tells Kejriwal

Tiwari referred to the Aam Aadmi Party leader's May 10, 2013 tweet: "Should people just resign for corruption or should they be sent to jail for corruption?"

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, May 8: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to either resign or go to jail after a sacked minister hurled corruption charges at him.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari referred to the Aam Aadmi Party leader's May 10, 2013 tweet: "Should people just resign for corruption or should they be sent to jail for corruption?"

The BJP leader asked Kejriwal to decide his fate. "Either (go to) jail or resign. Please decide Arvind Kejriwalji as being (the) CM of Delhi you can decide for people of Delhi. Only you said it."

Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain.

IANS

Read more about:

delhi chief minister, manoj tiwari, arvind kejriwal, bharatiya janata party

Other articles published on May 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...