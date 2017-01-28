Rescue rangers: Kashmiri men held in AP released after J&K police intervenes

The Jammu and Kashmir police came to the rescue of five men from the state who were arrested by Vijayawada police for suspicious activities. The Andhra Pradesh police had arrested a group of five men hailing from J&K's Shopian region after they were spotted clicking pictures of Vijayawada Airport. During questioning the men were unable to communicate their intent and the police arrested them.

The families of those arrested contacted the station house officer in Shopian. The J&K police then took the initiative of contacting authorities in Vijaywada and ensured the immediate release of the arrested after confirming their antecedents. It was learnt that the five men had come to Vijayawada to admit their wards and relatives to madrasas.

The Shopian police have set up redressal mechanisms to help youth living outside the state in the case of emergencies. A helpline and a Facebook page set up by the police helped the affected family members get in touch with them. For this group of five from Kashmir that mechanism came as a life-saver.

OneIndia News