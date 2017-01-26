R-Day: Tejas headlines display of Indian Air Force might in ceremonial flypast

The flypast showcased the India Air Force's military strength and achievements.

India is celebrated its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day was marked by a grand parade, which included a show of India's aerial strength personified by several IAF aircraft booming through the skies, in the national capital, New Delhi.

An new addition to this year's ceremonial flypast, which concludes the event, was the light combat aircraft Tejas. Indigenously produced, this aircraft zipped through the skies at an astonishing 780 kmph.

A look then at India's aerial might.

Arrowhead

Arrowhead

IAF aircraft cut through the skies right over Rajpath during the 68th Republic Day celebrations.

Choppers overhead

Choppers overhead

Three IAF MI-17 attack helicopters in an inverted Y formation in the skies over Rajpath.

Angels on our shoulders

Angels on our shoulders

Carrier aircraft zip through the skies right over Rajpath during the 68th Republic Day celebrations.

 

Pillar of freedom

Pillar of freedom

Attack helicopters fly past the Jaipur Column outside the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

 

One for lall, all for one

One for lall, all for one

Indian Air Force fighter jets fly over Rajpath as part of the 68th Republic Day festivities.

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2017, 12:45 [IST]
