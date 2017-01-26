India is celebrated its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day was marked by a grand parade, which included a show of India's aerial strength personified by several IAF aircraft booming through the skies, in the national capital, New Delhi.

An new addition to this year's ceremonial flypast, which concludes the event, was the light combat aircraft Tejas. Indigenously produced, this aircraft zipped through the skies at an astonishing 780 kmph.

A look then at India's aerial might.