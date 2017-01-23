Republic Day: Indian Air Force readies for a roaring flypast

The Indian Air Force has begun readying its aircrafts for a thundering flypast that shall be part of the Republic Day celebrations.

As many as 34 aircrafts shall perform various formations and manoeuvre during the Republic Day celebrations. This year shall see 19 fighters, 11 helicopters and four transport aircrafts enthralling the visiting public with as many as 12 aircraft on stand-by. The aircrafts participating in the flypast this year are Jaguars, C130J Hercules, C17 Globemaster, Su30, MI 17 V5s, ALH Dhruv, MI-35 (attack helicopters). The indigenously designed and built TEJAS aircraft will also see its maiden performance this Republic Day.

OneIndia takes a look at some of the dazzling preparations undertaken by the IAF flyboys.