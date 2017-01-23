Republic Day: Indian Air Force readies for a roaring flypast

The Indian Air Force has begun readying its aircrafts for a thundering flypast that shall be part of the Republic Day celebrations.
As many as 34 aircrafts shall perform various formations and manoeuvre during the Republic Day celebrations. This year shall see 19 fighters, 11 helicopters and four transport aircrafts enthralling the visiting public with as many as 12 aircraft on stand-by. The aircrafts participating in the flypast this year are Jaguars, C130J Hercules, C17 Globemaster, Su30, MI 17 V5s, ALH Dhruv, MI-35 (attack helicopters). The indigenously designed and built TEJAS aircraft will also see its maiden performance this Republic Day.
OneIndia takes a look at some of the dazzling preparations undertaken by the IAF flyboys.
Land of the free
A C-17 Globemaster rides between two Indian Air Force fighter jet practicing for Republic Day fly past at Rajpath.
Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter
Home team
Indigenous fighter jets, TEJAS, during their maiden performance, displaying formation flying, whilst practicing over Rajpath.
Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter
A modern Hercules
A lone Hercules c-170 carrier jet seen flying past the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the rehearsal.
Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter
Slipstream
Indian Air Force Aircraft displaying perfection during a practice run today as Republic Day approaches.
Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter
Quinque
Five Sukhoi aircrafts in an arrowhead formation during a fly past.
Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter
Up in the sky
Jets leave behind condensation trails as they move out of formation during the rehearsal.
Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter
Pillar of freedom
Sukhoi jets fly past the Jaipur Column outside the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.
Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter