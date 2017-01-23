Republic Day: Indian Air Force readies for a roaring flypast

IAF gears up for the flypast that shall be the cynosure of all eyes at this year's Republic Day parade

The Indian Air Force has begun readying its aircrafts for a thundering flypast that shall be part of the Republic Day celebrations.

As many as 34 aircrafts shall perform various formations and manoeuvre during the Republic Day celebrations. This year shall see 19 fighters, 11 helicopters and four transport aircrafts enthralling the visiting public with as many as 12 aircraft on stand-by. The aircrafts participating in the flypast this year are Jaguars, C130J Hercules, C17 Globemaster, Su30, MI 17 V5s, ALH Dhruv, MI-35 (attack helicopters). The indigenously designed and built TEJAS aircraft will also see its maiden performance this Republic Day.

OneIndia takes a look at some of the dazzling preparations undertaken by the IAF flyboys.

A C-17 Globemaster rides between two Indian Air Force fighter jet practicing for Republic Day fly past at Rajpath.

Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter

 

Indigenous fighter jets, TEJAS, during their maiden performance, displaying formation flying, whilst practicing over Rajpath.

Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter

A lone Hercules c-170 carrier jet seen flying past the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the rehearsal.

Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter

Indian Air Force Aircraft displaying perfection during a practice run today as Republic Day approaches.

Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter

Three IAF choppers fly by India Gate during the rehearsal.

Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter

Five Sukhoi aircrafts in an arrowhead formation during a fly past.

Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter

Jets leave behind condensation trails as they move out of formation during the rehearsal.

Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter

Sukhoi jets fly past the Jaipur Column outside the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter

A lone Hercules c-170 carrier jet seen during the rehearsal.

Image Credit:@IAF_MCC/Twitter

republic day, parade, indian air force, tejas

