Repeat of Nirbhaya case: Woman gang-raped in moving car; thrown on road in Delhi

New Delhi, May 15: In a chilling repeat of the horrifying 2012 Nirbhaya incident, a woman at Gurgaon in the National Capital Region was gang-raped by three men inside a moving car on Sunday.

After the accused committed the crime, they threw the victim on the road. The police said the incident took place around 2 am on Sunday. According to reports, the 22-year-old victim is a native of Sikkim.

The accused kidnapped the victim from near her residence in Gurgaon and forcefully dragged her into a Maruti Swift car, the police said. They then took turns to rape her in the moving vehicle while driving to Najafgarh in Delhi, about 20 kilometres from where they picked her, a senior police officer told PTI.

Afterwards, the accused threw the woman out of the car on a road in Najafgarh in south west. The victim somehow managed to approach passersby for help on the road. Immediately, a few of the people approached the police to intervene.

A case has been registered against the three men. "We have identified a few vehicles on the basis of the victim's statement and CCTV footages and raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the accused," a police officer told reporters.

Recently, the gang-rape and brutal murder of a woman in Rohtak, Haryana, shocked the nation.

OneIndia News